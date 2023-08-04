Goldman Sachs Maintains Perella Weinberg Partners - (PWP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Perella Weinberg Partners - (NASDAQ:PWP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners - is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of 10.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners - is 660MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

Perella Weinberg Partners - Declares $0.07 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $10.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.08%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 38,083K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing a decrease of 41.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 78.21% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,816K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing a decrease of 49.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 37.50% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.