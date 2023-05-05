Goldman Sachs Maintains Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is 16.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 113.01% from its latest reported closing price of 7.64.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is 2,724MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive, Inc.. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.31%, an increase of 122.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 344,039K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,456K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,765K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,473K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,318K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,985K shares, representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 50.64% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 12,590K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,746K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 55.93% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,285K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,746K shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

