Goldman Sachs Maintains PBF Energy Inc - (PBF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of PBF Energy Inc - (NYSE:PBF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy Inc - is 51.41. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of 49.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy Inc - is 38,131MM, a decrease of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.33.

PBF Energy Inc - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $49.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.13 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 112,153K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,484K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,458K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,421K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 12.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,328K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,032K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 10.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,930K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.