Goldman Sachs Maintains Payoneer Global (PAYO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) with a Buy recommendation.

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is 8.52. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.20% from its latest reported closing price of 6.08.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 751MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.49%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 318,143K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 41,697K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 20,242K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18,820K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,399K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 26.53% over the last quarter.

W Capital Management holds 13,523K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Payoneer Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Payoneer Global Inc. is an American financial services company that provides online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

