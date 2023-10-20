Goldman Sachs Maintains Paramount Global - Class B (PARA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Paramount Global - Class B (NASDAQ:PARA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.54% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global - Class B is 18.44. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.54% from its latest reported closing price of 11.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global - Class B is 31,683MM, an increase of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

Paramount Global - Class B Declares $0.05 Dividend

On October 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $11.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 8.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global - Class B. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARA is 0.14%, a decrease of 24.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 512,662K shares. The put/call ratio of PARA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 93,731K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,531K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,560K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,247K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 589.08% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 12,520K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,072K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,785K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 33.83% over the last quarter.

Paramount Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.