Goldman Sachs Maintains PAR Technology (PAR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.22% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for PAR Technology is $40.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.22% from its latest reported closing price of $34.34.

The projected annual revenue for PAR Technology is $382MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 10.22% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fmr holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.29%, a decrease of 35.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 35,710K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Par Technology Background Information

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

