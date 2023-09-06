Goldman Sachs Maintains Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of 35.50.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 6,614MM, a decrease of 9.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 62,955K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 3,348K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,694K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,035K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 50.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 74.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

