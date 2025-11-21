Goldman Sachs Maintains Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:OLMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals is $24.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of $22.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLMA is 0.11%, an increase of 49.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 74,089K shares. The put/call ratio of OLMA is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 6,844K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,794K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,764K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,296K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,586K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares , representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,470K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 101.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.