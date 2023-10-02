Goldman Sachs Maintains NVIDIA (NVDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is 632.95. The forecasts range from a low of 386.22 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.51% from its latest reported closing price of 434.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 30,001MM, a decrease of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On August 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 received the payment on September 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $434.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5259 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 355 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 2.01%, an increase of 31.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,800,507K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,271K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,343K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 42.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,883K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,724K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,464K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 209.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,459K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,568K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,085K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 60.60% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.