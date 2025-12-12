Goldman Sachs Maintains NuScale Power (SMR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.28% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power is $38.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 109.28% from its latest reported closing price of $18.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power is 725MM, an increase of 1,034.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.85% to 107,923K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,311K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares , representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 7.80% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 5,589K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 92.37% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,288K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Samsung C&T holds 5,186K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares , representing an increase of 49.73%.

Clear Street Group holds 4,323K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.