Goldman Sachs Maintains Novo Nordisk A (NVO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Novo Nordisk A (NYSE:NVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A is $66.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.88 to a high of $117.29. The average price target represents an increase of 35.53% from its latest reported closing price of $49.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk A is 241,210MM, a decrease of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.35%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 346,759K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,713K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,621K shares , representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 16,165K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,576K shares , representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,985K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 97.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 3,144.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,721K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 82.26% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 31.22% over the last quarter.

