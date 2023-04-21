Goldman Sachs Maintains Newmont (NEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newmont is $57.83. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $47.88.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is $11,905MM, a decrease of 0.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 7.38% over the last quarter.

UDIV - Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 64.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 3.99% over the last quarter.

GHAAX - Global Hard Assets Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 57.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 33.47% over the last quarter.

WWICX - Westwood Income Opportunity Fund C Class Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 171.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 57.92% over the last quarter.

BMPIX - Basic Materials Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 1.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.48%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 710,446K shares. The put/call ratio of NEM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Newmont Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

