Goldman Sachs Maintains Newmark Group (NMRK) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newmark Group is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of $7.12.

The projected annual revenue for Newmark Group is $2,715MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.48.

Newmark Group Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $7.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 12.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.70%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 315K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 80.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 170.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 617K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 50.29% over the last quarter.

CCMSX - Cardinal Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 1.24% over the last quarter.

New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmark Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRK is 0.10%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 106,723K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Newmark Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ('Newmark'), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Its integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. its services is tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. n 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion.

