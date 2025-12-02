Goldman Sachs Maintains NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NasdaqGM:NAMS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is $47.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of $39.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is 6MM, a decrease of 84.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAMS is 0.74%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 121,111K shares. The put/call ratio of NAMS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 16,702K shares representing 14.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,607K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 10,719K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 10,139K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,823K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,388K shares , representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 72.83% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 9,212K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,632K shares , representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 28.07% over the last quarter.

