Goldman Sachs Maintains Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of 21.89.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 743MM, an increase of 6.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.12%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 88,959K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,787K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 18.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,023K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 29.49% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,693K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,304K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,570K shares, representing a decrease of 98.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 65.10% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

