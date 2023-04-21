Goldman Sachs Maintains Murphy Oil (MUR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $49.62. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of $37.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is $4,198MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GARIX - Gotham Absolute Return Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 43.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 151,259.32% over the last quarter.

RFG - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 28.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 28.09% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 298K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 136,525K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Murphy Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

See all Murphy Oil regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.