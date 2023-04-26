Goldman Sachs Maintains MSCI (MSCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSCI is 587.71. The forecasts range from a low of 525.20 to a high of $641.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from its latest reported closing price of 471.15.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,482MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1702 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.43%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 89,673K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,069K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,383K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 37.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 63.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,308K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,183K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 21.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,174K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 14.19% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

MSCI Background Information

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

