Goldman Sachs Maintains Mosaic (MOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $56.27. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from its latest reported closing price of $46.24.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is $16,841MM, a decrease of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.12.

Mosaic Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $46.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IVEG - iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 102K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 84.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 309.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,921K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HCMNX - HCM Dividend Sector Plus Fund Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 15.64% over the last quarter.

AQGNX - AQR Global Equity Fund Class N holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 10.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.40%, an increase of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 333,329K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

