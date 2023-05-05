Goldman Sachs Maintains Monster Beverage (MNST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is 57.33. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $65.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of 57.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 7,256MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.48%, an increase of 41.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 434,327K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 19,382K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,190K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 14,329K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares, representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,303K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,327K shares, representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,246K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,116K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,096K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

See all Monster Beverage regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.