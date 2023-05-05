Goldman Sachs Maintains Mirion Technologies Inc. - (MIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Mirion Technologies Inc. - (NYSE:MIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. - is 10.54. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of 8.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mirion Technologies Inc. - is 747MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.19%, a decrease of 34.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 156,204K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 34,793K shares representing 17.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,763K shares, representing a decrease of 48.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,696K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 16.10% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 10,844K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 87.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 570.39% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,748K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,698K shares, representing a decrease of 63.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 52.08% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 5,527K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares, representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Mirion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

See all Mirion Technologies Inc. - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.