Goldman Sachs Maintains Metlife (MET) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Metlife with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.09% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is $82.77. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.09% from its latest reported closing price of $57.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is $70,541MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.39.

Metlife Declares $0.50 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $57.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.62%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wambolt & Associates holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Shufro Rose & Co holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Okabena Investment Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Ninepoint Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.39%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 688,332K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

See all Metlife regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.