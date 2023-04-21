Goldman Sachs Maintains Match Group Inc. - (MTCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Match Group Inc. - (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. - is $63.61. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 83.74% from its latest reported closing price of $34.62.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. - is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shell Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 12.95% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 536.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 86.73% over the last quarter.

XWEB - SPDR S&P Internet ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 241.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 75.87% over the last quarter.

IYW - iShares U.S. Technology ETF holds 331K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 14.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 322,156K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

