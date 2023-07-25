Goldman Sachs Maintains ManpowerGroup (MAN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is 83.27. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of 80.22.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 18,793MM, a decrease of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

ManpowerGroup Declares $1.47 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.47 per share ($2.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.36 per share.

At the current share price of $80.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 4.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.18%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 62,871K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,645K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,226K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 1.08% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,723K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,040K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,677K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

