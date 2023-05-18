Goldman Sachs Maintains LumiraDx (LMDX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is 1.87. The forecasts range from a low of 0.86 to a high of $3.99. The average price target represents an increase of 258.96% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is 208MM, an increase of 38.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.14%, a decrease of 44.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 31,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 14,286K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 10,595K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,521K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing a decrease of 112.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 77.99% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 1,000K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 39.02% over the last quarter.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services holds 435K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 43.49% over the last quarter.

