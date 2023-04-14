Goldman Sachs Maintains Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.44% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luminar Technologies, Inc. is $12.98. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 123.44% from its latest reported closing price of $5.81.

The projected annual revenue for Luminar Technologies, Inc. is $119MM, an increase of 192.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 89.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Xponance holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 40.60% over the last quarter.

Spire Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Humankind Benefit Corp - Humankind US Stock ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 27.78% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 44.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luminar Technologies, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZR is 0.09%, a decrease of 39.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 147,972K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Luminar Technologies Background Information

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make self-driving safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs, and has received minority investments from the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to bring autonomous trucks and cars to highways, respectively. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. In August 2020, Luminar announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Metropoulos, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC.

