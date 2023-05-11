Goldman Sachs Maintains Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings (LVLU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings is 3.56. The forecasts range from a low of 2.17 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.60% from its latest reported closing price of 2.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings is 475MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,500K shares representing 18.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 3,754K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 3,754K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,204K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 44.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. and its exclusive styles are made with you in mind. The company buys and designs sophisticated, chic and modern styles we know you'll love. Lulu invests in superior construction and high-end finishes to make your Lulus purchase a true representation of affordable luxury.

See all Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.