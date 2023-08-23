Goldman Sachs Maintains Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (LU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:LU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR is 1.93. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $2.84. The average price target represents an increase of 54.26% from its latest reported closing price of 1.25.

The projected annual revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR is 7,116MM, a decrease of 87.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.21%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 459,698K shares. The put/call ratio of LU is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 28,333K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,034K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 27,199K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,321K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 25,189K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,147K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 74.98% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 19,950K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,297K shares, representing a decrease of 91.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 63.94% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 17,939K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lufax Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

