Goldman Sachs Maintains Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (LU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:LU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR is 2.83. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents an increase of 72.80% from its latest reported closing price of 1.64.

The projected annual revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR is 7,116MM, a decrease of 87.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $1.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.79%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 24.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.17 (n=119).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.21%, an increase of 45.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 481,930K shares. The put/call ratio of LU is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 38,297K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 9.55% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 31,034K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,373K shares, representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 28.17% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 30,321K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,683K shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU by 107,376.20% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 25,147K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 66.42% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 17,939K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 95.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU by 2,812,063.12% over the last quarter.

Lufax Holding Background Information

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

