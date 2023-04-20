Goldman Sachs Maintains LSB Industries (LXU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.73% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $19.63. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 101.73% from its latest reported closing price of $9.73.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QASGX - Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 27.48% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 57.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 96.52% over the last quarter.

HAP - VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 196K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 15.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.11%, a decrease of 44.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.57% to 45,130K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

