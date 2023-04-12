Goldman Sachs Maintains Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 501.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lordstown Motors is $3.25. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 501.30% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54.

The projected annual revenue for Lordstown Motors is $50MM, an increase of 25,588.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,328K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 38.39% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lordstown Motors. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIDE is 0.02%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 59,523K shares. The put/call ratio of RIDE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lordstown Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.

