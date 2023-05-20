Goldman Sachs Maintains LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.39% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeStance Health Group is 7.66. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.39% from its latest reported closing price of 8.36.

The projected annual revenue for LifeStance Health Group is 1,004MM, an increase of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeStance Health Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFST is 0.25%, an increase of 93.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 291,451K shares. The put/call ratio of LFST is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 175,285K shares representing 46.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 45,735K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 133,084.55% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 6,737K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 22.22% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 3,862K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 4.11% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,818K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares, representing a decrease of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 12.60% over the last quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

