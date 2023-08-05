Goldman Sachs Maintains Leslies (LESL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslies is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from its latest reported closing price of 6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Leslies is 1,649MM, an increase of 10.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslies. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.23%, a decrease of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 265,597K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 15,574K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 93,314.53% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 11,847K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 84.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 460.44% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,584K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,279K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,830K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,986K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,719K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

