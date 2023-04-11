Goldman Sachs Maintains Latham Group (SWIM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.76% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Latham Group is $4.78. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 96.76% from its latest reported closing price of $2.43.

The projected annual revenue for Latham Group is $603MM, a decrease of 13.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Algert Global holds 73K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse holds 52K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 79.13% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 274K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 0.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Latham Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWIM is 0.05%, a decrease of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 40,083K shares. The put/call ratio of SWIM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Latham Group Background Information

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

