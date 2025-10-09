Goldman Sachs Maintains Lam Research (LRCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Lam Research (NasdaqGS:LRCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.84% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is $118.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.84% from its latest reported closing price of $140.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is 22,962MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.47%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 1,251,228K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,126K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,554K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 40,622K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,523K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 37.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,308K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,667K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,803K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,667K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 30,440K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,220K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 79.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.