Goldman Sachs Maintains Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kronos Worldwide is 2,171MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRO is 0.03%, an increase of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 23,533K shares. The put/call ratio of KRO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,521K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

CFSSX - Column Small Cap Select Fund holds 988K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 2.01% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 738K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 728K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 642K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.