Goldman Sachs Maintains Korn (KFY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Korn (NYSE:KFY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn is $67.58. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.75% from its latest reported closing price of $50.15.

The projected annual revenue for Korn is $2,813MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.51.

Korn Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $50.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 72K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 99.95% over the last quarter.

NSFHX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2040 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 14.88% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 1.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 60,217K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

