Goldman Sachs Maintains Korn Ferry (KFY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Korn Ferry is $85.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 36.53% from its latest reported closing price of $62.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Korn Ferry is 3,274MM, an increase of 18.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99, an increase of 35.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.22%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 66,286K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,476K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 80.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,076K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,663K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,494K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 89.57% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,465K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 20.51% over the last quarter.

