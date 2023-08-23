Goldman Sachs Maintains Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (KC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:KC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 5.95. The forecasts range from a low of 1.90 to a high of $10.71. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of 5.09.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 9,129MM, an increase of 17.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KC is 0.20%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 48,681K shares. The put/call ratio of KC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 22,041K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,324K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 89.89% over the last quarter.

Alpha Square Group S holds 3,231K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 6.49% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 2,936K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,435K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

