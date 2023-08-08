Goldman Sachs Maintains Kilroy Realty (KRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is 39.13. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of 38.09.
The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,131MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.
Kilroy Realty Declares $0.54 Dividend
On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.
At the current share price of $38.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.67%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 7.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.21%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 120,582K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
APG Asset Management US holds 5,782K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Principal Financial Group holds 5,478K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 51.86% over the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 22.21% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 3,958K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 92.31% over the last quarter.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,906K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 25.15% over the last quarter.
Kilroy Realty Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
