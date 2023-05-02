Goldman Sachs Maintains Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is 74.46. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of 63.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is 3,688MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

Kaiser Aluminum Declares $0.77 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $63.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.16%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 20,359K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 20.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,181K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 14.04% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,036K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 762K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 757K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

