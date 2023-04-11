Goldman Sachs Maintains Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $197.71. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.48% from its latest reported closing price of $135.90.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of 59.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Ballentine Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Putnam Asset Allocation Diversified Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Proequities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,107K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.29%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 54,223K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

