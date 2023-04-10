Goldman Sachs Maintains Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $197.71. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.12% from its latest reported closing price of $138.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of 59.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XMVM - Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 17.23% over the last quarter.

JCTR - JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 5.26% over the last quarter.

JECIX - Mid Cap Index Trust NAV holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.26%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 54,223K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

See all Jones Lang LaSalle regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.