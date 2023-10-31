Goldman Sachs Maintains JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR (JKS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR (NYSE:JKS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR is 51.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.51 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 73.94% from its latest reported closing price of 29.54.

The projected annual revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR is 15,301MM, a decrease of 86.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 19,734K shares. The put/call ratio of JKS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,678K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,588K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing a decrease of 61.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 126.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,508K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 677.21% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,494K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,084K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 12.97% over the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JinkoSolar is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

