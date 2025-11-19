Goldman Sachs Maintains JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (JKS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:JKS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt is $25.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.25 to a high of $65.11. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $26.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt is 19,067MM, a decrease of 72.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.16%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 15,150K shares. The put/call ratio of JKS is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 86.93% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing a decrease of 52.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 30.61% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 861K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 80.71% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 829K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 781K shares. No change in the last quarter.

