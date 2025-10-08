Goldman Sachs Maintains JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (JKS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:JKS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt is $24.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.25 to a high of $65.11. The average price target represents an increase of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $24.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt is 19,067MM, a decrease of 77.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.19%, an increase of 43.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 15,662K shares. The put/call ratio of JKS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,303K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 6.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 839K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 74.51% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 829K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing a decrease of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 78.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.