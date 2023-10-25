Goldman Sachs Maintains Invesco (IVZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.18% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco is 17.74. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.18% from its latest reported closing price of 13.03.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 4,436MM, a decrease of 22.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 330,955K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 33,940K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,150K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 4.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,829K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 3.08% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 11,117K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,724K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,909K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,615K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

