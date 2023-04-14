Goldman Sachs Maintains Invesco (IVZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco is $18.44. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.91% from its latest reported closing price of $16.63.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is $4,436MM, a decrease of 26.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 76.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Dupont Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 604.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Mork Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 68K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 22.10% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - All America Fund Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 31.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.12%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 345,700K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

