Goldman Sachs Maintains Impinj (PI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.58% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is 92.69. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.58% from its latest reported closing price of 49.68.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 328MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.27%, a decrease of 34.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 31,338K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 2,848K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,151K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 90.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 252.84% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,110K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 56.46% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,009K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 93.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 826.72% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 969K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

