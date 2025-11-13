Goldman Sachs Maintains iHeartMedia (IHRTB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.27% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for iHeartMedia is $2.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.73 to a high of $3.28. The average price target represents an increase of 93.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iHeartMedia is 4,287MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in iHeartMedia. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHRTB is 0.01%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 13,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 12,214K shares representing 57.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFIIX - PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund Institutional holds 378K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 365K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund holds 214K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pimco High Income Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

