Goldman Sachs Maintains Ibotta (IBTA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ibotta is $30.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $32.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ibotta is 467MM, an increase of 32.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibotta. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTA is 0.16%, an increase of 62.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 22,034K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 4,389K shares representing 17.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,450K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares , representing a decrease of 79.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 61.45% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,281K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,280K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,071K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 92.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 853.20% over the last quarter.

